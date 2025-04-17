GREEN BAY, Wis. — Just days away from the 2025 NFL Draft, some hotels are completely sold out while others are close to being completely booked.

Regardless of capacity, as hotels hope to capitalize on the event, many are offering more than just lodging to draw in fans.

The Legacy Hotel is just steps away from the draft campus. It’s no surprise all 100 rooms were sold out a year in advance.

Owner Vicki Fabry said even now, people still want to make reservations.

“We’ve had lots of calls, though, and unfortunately, we had to say, ‘I’m sorry we can’t take you, but we’re booked with the NFL,’” Fabry said.

Although the Legacy Hotel is fully occupied by the NFL, Fabry still wants NFL fans to stop by for the panoramic views of the NFL Draft campus and for the Ultimate VIP Experience.

The event — which does not require a hotel stay — features Drew Brees, Doug Gottlieb and a host of former Packers players. There will be entertainment, autograph oppurtunities, podcasting, showings of “Green & Gold” and more.

“A lot of the Super Bowl 31 players will be stopping by. I’m sure we’ll see Brett Favre and Frank Winters. I’m sure we’ll see Gilbert Brown,” Fabry said.

The Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel is one of the largest in the state, with 388 rooms.

With just days until the start of the NFL Draft, Linda Garvey, the hotel’s director of business development and community engagement, said they’re almost fully booked as of Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve just got a handful of rooms left,” Garvey said.

Garvey said the hotel plans to roll out the red carpet for visiting NFL Draft fans with clubhouse watch parties, a week-long music festival and a special brunch inside its iconic restaurant.

“Everybody here can see what Vince Lombardi Steakhouse is about, and all of his memorabilia. We have over 180 pieces from Vince Lombardi himself. So, it’s almost like a museum. Come in, have your picture taken with the Lombardi trophy,” Garvey said.

Like the Legacy Hotel, the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel wants football fans to know they don’t have to be a guest to enjoy the festivities.

Fabry said being in the shadow of Lambeau Field during NFL Draft week will be an unforgettable fan experience.

“It’s so exciting to be a part of the center, the hub of what’s happening in sports, certainly the NFL,” Fabry said.