MILWAUKEE — Kopp's Frozen Custard will be scooping up a special flavor on the day of the Brewers home opener.

The flavor, named “Mr. Baseball,” is a nod to legendary broadcast Bob Uecker, who passed away earlier this year.

“We celebrate the new season and fondly remember the life and spirit of Milwaukee great, Bob Uecker, with a special, new flavor MR BASEBALL!!!” a Kopp's flavor preview packet reads.

Inside the new custard flavor is essentially a baseball game come to life.

With a caramel malt custard base, beer nuts, fudge-covered peanuts and a splash of Miller Lite, it’s meant to honor all Uecker did for Major League Baseball.

According to Kopp's, 20% of profits — a reflection of Uecker’s lifetime batting average of .200 — from the sale of the “Mr Baseball” flavor will go toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Bob will be greatly missed by all, but his stories will live forever,” the flavor preview packet reads.

It isn’t the only tribute to the legend. The Brewers are wearing a patch on their uniforms this season that features Uecker’s signature over a gold-and-navy plaid print, which calls back to the various sport coats Uecker wore.

Last year, Uecker completed his 54th season of broadcasting with the team while he was battling small cell lung cancer. He died at the age of 90 on Jan. 16.

Fans have continued to show their appreciation for Uecker, placing baseballs, flower cans of Miller Lite and other mementos outside of American Family Field.

Kopp’s “Mr Baseball” custard flavor will only be available on Monday, March 31.