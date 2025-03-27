MILWAUKEE — Nothing screams summer like a bustling beer garden, and soon, the seasonal activity will return to Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County Parks on Thursday revealed the schedule for the 2025 Traveling Beer Garden, which kicks off on May 14.

What You Need To Know The 2025 Traveling Beer Garden in Milwaukee County kicks off on May 14



There will be stops in several Milwaukee parks, with a new one at Wilson Park to start the season



At every stop, visitors can choose from different drink options, from Sprecher beer on tap to non-alcoholic beverages



Visitors who pay the standard pour pricing will get a commemorative glass to keep

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the beloved tradition that transforms Milwaukee County parks for around two weeks at each stop.

New this year is a stop at Wilson Park picnic area #1. Officials said the popular Lake Park stop will return.

“The Traveling Beer Garden has become a cherished summer tradition here in Milwaukee County. We’re thrilled to add Wilson Park to our lineup and welcome back Lake Park for another season of fun, community and relaxation. This initiative not only celebrates our local heritage but also brings tangible benefits to our parks system through the revenue generated,” said Parks Director Guy Smith.

Each stop features a rotating selection of Sprecher craft beer on tap and options from other local breweries. There’s also cider, gluten-free choices and for those who don’t drink, there are non-alcoholic options.

Visitors who pay the standard pour pricing will get a commemorative glass to keep. You can also get a refill price if you bring your own Parks Beer Garden branded, or unbranded pint glass.

But no beer garden would be complete without Wisconsin food favorites. The Traveling Beer Garden will offer brats, sausages, hotdogs and soft pretzels.

“I’m pleased that Milwaukee County Parks and Sprecher Brewery are teaming up again this year to host the traveling beer gardens for residents and families to enjoy, while also helping generate revenue for parks operations and future investments,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said in part in a release. “I look forward to seeing folks come together for cold beverages and good times at Milwaukee County’s beer gardens this summer!”

After the kickoff date in May, the Traveling Beer Garden will run through Sept. 1. On Monday through Friday, it will be open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends and holidays, it will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s the full schedule: