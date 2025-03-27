MADISON, Wis. — A new 25% tariff is being placed on imported automobiles and auto parts; it is set to take effect next week.

The announcement is the latest in a series of similar moves by President Donald Trump.

Mark Jolicoeur is the general manager at Crestwood Auto Clinic in Madison. Crestwood Auto Clinic has been servicing cars since 2016.

“A neighborhood repair shop for all makes and models,” Jolicoeur said.

Jolicoeur’s repair shop is a small business with only two employees

He said for smaller shops like his, tariffs could force them to close up shop for good.

“It is harder for us to absorb that 25%, so I think if they are not run properly, I think a lot of the smaller shops are just getting by now,” Jolicoeur said.

Jolicoeur has built a strong customer base over the years working in the Madison area.

He believes his business will survive. However, he can’t say the same for other small businesses throughout Wisconsin.

”From new cars to cars that are 100-years-old, it is going to affect everybody, and it is going to be a long drawn out thing,” Jolicoeur said.

Bill Sepic is the president and CEO of the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association.

He said it is hard to tell how big of an impact tariffs will have on Wisconsin automobile dealers.

“A lot believe that this is a negotiation tactic, so if that is the case, they are quietly hoping that things negotiate out into a win-win for everybody,” Sepic said.

Sepic said so far, none of his members have called him with concerns about the tariffs. Depending on what happens in the next few weeks, he said that could change.

“I think many of them have been preparing for this and anticipate some pain. It is just how much they can anticipate it and how long they can endure it,” Sepic said.

Jolicoeur said he worries most about people ordering and installing unreliable car parts to save money.

“I don’t think it is going to be a next week thing. I think it will be the end of the month, because all of these part houses have a back stock,” Jolicoeur said.