MILWAUKEE — During Monday’s Milwaukee Brewers home opener, American Family Field might feel a bit more like a Las Vegas buffet than a baseball stadium.

Fans will find it all — from birria tacos, to Italian style gelato, to fettuccine alfredo balls — at the new food truck park located inside the stadium.

The Alley Food Truck Park will debut for the team’s home opener on March 31. It features a variety of local vendors from well-known Wisconsin food trucks.

Tom Hecht is the Milwaukee Brewers vice president of consumer experience. He said the new concept is a way to showcase Wisconsin’s food scene and help improve the overall fan experience.

“We have done so much at this ballpark, food and otherwise, over the years to make this ballpark one of the best in all of Major League Baseball and we will continue to do that,” said Hecht.

The team scouted local food trucks during the offseason and reached out to several vendors it was interested in partnering with.

Nadia Bucholtz owns the Italian-themed Nadi Plates food truck, which will serve up some its signature dishes at The Alley.

Bucholtz said she is proud to see Wisconsin food trucks highlighted at the park. She said it is an amazing opportunity.

“They were looking for local foods, things not already here at the ballpark. We do a lot of catering so this is a great chance for us to show off our Italian street food here at the ballpark,” said Bucholtz.