LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Many Wisconsinites and those across the state line in Illinois are enjoying spring break in Wisconsin.

That includes the Welsh sisters. Kelly, Abbi and Beka Welsh spent a couple of days in Lake Geneva over their spring break.

“We grabbed some dinner,” said Kelly Welsh. “Walked around a little bit and did some shopping.”

For them, it was a getaway just a couple of hours away from home.

“It’s nice. It’s a little bit different,” said Kelly Welsh. “A change of pace. I live in the city and it’s nice to come and have a slower pace of life.”

Jesse Kearns is the resort manager at Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park at the Grand Geneva. Kearns said there’s an uptick in reservations over spring break. He also has noticed a good portion of guests haven’t traveled too far.

“I do find that a lot of people are actually from 15, 20, 30 minutes just right around here local,” said Kearns. “I mean, sometimes I see kids that played sports around my kids and stuff. We see a lot of local business, especially this time of year.”

The spring months kick off the busy season for Lake Geneva. Visit Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett said March and April can vary each year because the weather can be unpredictable.

“The numbers typically go down a little bit but with spring break and really the advent of four seasons and lots of indoor things to do, we are seeing those increases every year now in what was once a really down time,” said Klett.

Klett has noticed that as tourism numbers increase, the more expensive flights get.

“More travelers want the freedom of a car because when you go to a destination you’re flying to, renting a car can cost a fortune on your length of stay,” said Klett. “We really parlay on that. We’re easy to drive to. It is a destination with a lot to do, but in a matter of seconds, you can be away from it all.”

That was the appeal for the Welsh sisters.

“Walk around, get some food, stuff like that and not be in our hometown for the day,” said Kelly Welsh.