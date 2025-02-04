DALLAS — The wait is over, Dallas. Guy Fieri’s chicken restaurant, Chicken Guy!, opens its first Texas location this week.

What You Need To Know Guy Fieri's restaurant Chicken Guy! opens in Dallas on Feb. 6



It's the chain's first location in Texas



Guests can dress up as Fieri, aka the Mayor of Flavortown, on opening day for a chance to win prizes



The restaurant specializes in brined and spiced chicken tenders with 11 unique sauces

Chicken Guy! opens Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at Preston Hollow Village at 7859 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 190.

The restaurant specializes in chicken tenders brined in buttermilk, pickle juice and lemon and infused with a blend of herbs and spices. They also offer 11 sauces, including Fieri's famous donkey sauce, garlic parmesan, bourbon brown sugar bbq and more.

For a limited time, the Dallas location will serve a pepperoni chicken parmesan sandwich and an Oreo strawberry cheesecake shake.

It wouldn’t be a grand opening without freebies. Guests who attend the event dressed like the Mayor of Flavortown himself will get a chance to win prizes like signed books, framed photos and wine bottles autographed by Fieri. So bring out the flame shirt, sunglasses and spiky, bleached hair, and maybe win a few prizes!

More surprises are in store through the weekend, according to Fieri’s team.

The celebrity chef and Emmy Award-winning television host teamed up with restaurateur Robert Earl to create Chicken Guy!, which first opened its doors at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando. There are now 14 locations across the U.S. and seven on the way, according to the Chicken Guy! website. Most recently, Chicken Guy! New York City opened its doors on Jan. 31.

Kris and Ram Daswani locally own and operate the Dallas location. The duo plans to bring more Chicken Guy! locations to the Metroplex in the future.

“As fans of Guy Fieri, Robert Earl and Chicken Guy!, we think local diners will welcome the bold new flavors and high energy vibes that the brand brings to Texas and the Dallas food scene,” Kris Daswani said in a statement. “The central Preston Hollow Village location is a popular shopping and dining destination, making it the perfect spot to introduce the brand to a host of new Chicken Guy! fans.”

Fieri has featured a number of Dallas restaurants on his show, “Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives,” over the years, including Cane Rosso, Pecan Lodge and Maple & Motor.