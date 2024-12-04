DALLAS — If you are looking for some of the best restaurants in America, look no further than the Lone Star State.

Yelp created the list by looking at restaurants across the country that opened after Jan. 1, 2023, and ranked the top 25 restaurants. The rankings were determined by looking at the total volume of ratings and reviews between Jan. 1, 2023 and Sept. 1, 2024, along with other factors.

The first Texas restaurant to make the list is Wicked Butcher, a steakhouse in Dallas, which came in at No. 6.

The new steakhouse is the second Wicked Butcher in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with the original restaurant calling the heart of downtown Fort Worth home.

Wicked Butcher serves “elevated” American comfort food, and the Dallas location features a 7,000-square-foot dining room.

One Yelp reviewer said, “Wicked Butcher was a superb dining experience in downtown Dallas, combining expertly prepared comfort food and intriguing, uncommon flavors.” The reviewer went on to say that their family had a “near-perfect dining experience.”

Moving down the list and down to southeast Texas, Little’s Oyster Bar in Houston ranked 10th in the country.

Houston natives may recognize this “new” restaurant because it was originally Little Pappas Seafood House before it turned into the chic oyster bar.

“Not only did they come back to life, they came back with a vengeance,” a Yelp review said.

According to Yelp, the restaurant’s mission is to promote sustainability and “leave the ocean a better place.”

“I’ve dined at numerous seafood restaurants, but Little’s Oyster Bar has earned a special place in my heart. It’s not just about the incredible food…it’s the combination of outstanding flavors, attentive service, and a genuinely inviting ambiance that sets this place apart,” another Yelp review said. “It’s a pearl of a dining experience that you won’t want to miss!”

The next Texas restaurant featured on the list is also in Houston. No. 17 Katami is a Japanese fine-dining spot spearheaded by four-time James Beard award nominee chef Manabu Horiuchi.

“Katami truly elevated my sushi experience to new heights. The sushi itself was nothing short of spectacular. Each piece was a work of art, showcasing the chef’s craftsmanship and attention to detail,” one review said. “If you’re a sushi lover or just looking for a place that delivers a memorable dining experience, Katami should be at the top of your list!”

Just a couple of spots down at No. 20 is another Dallas restaurant, Casa Pollastro.

Casa Pollastro is an all-you-can-eat Brazilian-Italian restaurant where diners can sample most of the dinner menu for a little over $35.

“A must-visit restaurant in DFW! At $35/person with unlimited refills, you could not find better value. I love that there are so many dishes to try,” a review said. “Be sure to come with a group, and come starving!”

The full list of the top 25 best new restaurants of this year is available on Yelp’s website.