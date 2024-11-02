DALLAS (AP) — Restaurant chain TGI Fridays filed for bankruptcy protection Saturday, saying it is looking for ways to “ensure the long-term viability” of the casual dining brand after closing many of its branches this year.

What You Need To Know The Dallas-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Texas federal court



TGI Fridays Executive Chairman Rohit Manocha in a statement said the “primary driver of our financial challenges resulted from COVID-19 and our capital structure”



Sit-down chain restaurants have more broadly faced challenges in recent years as diners choose to get food delivered or visit upscale fast-food chains like Chipotle and Shake Shack



Founded in 1965, the popularity of TGI Fridays peaked in 2008 with 601 restaurants in the U.S. and a $2 billion business

The Dallas-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Texas federal court.

TGI Fridays Executive Chairman Rohit Manocha in a statement said the “primary driver of our financial challenges resulted from COVID-19 and our capital structure.”

Sit-down chain restaurants have more broadly faced challenges in recent years as diners choose to get food delivered or visit upscale fast-food chains like Chipotle and Shake Shack.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge in September approved a reorganization plan for seafood chain Red Lobster after years of mounting losses and dwindling customers.

Founded in 1965, the popularity of TGI Fridays peaked in 2008 with 601 restaurants in the U.S. and a $2 billion business, according to Kevin Schimpf, director of industry research at Technomic. Its sales in the U.S. were $728 million in 2023, down 15% from the prior year, according to Technomic.

It now counts 163 restaurants in the U.S., down from 269 last year. It closed 36 in January and dozens more in the past week.

TGI Fridays Inc. said it only owns and operates 39 restaurants in the U.S., which is just a fraction of the 461 TGI Friday-branded restaurants around the world. A separate entity, TGI Fridays Franchisor, owns the intellectual property and has franchised the brand to 56 independent owners in 41 countries. Those remain open.