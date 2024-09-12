AUSTIN, Texas — Central Market on Wednesday kicked off its month-long 30th anniversary celebrations by setting a Guinness World Record for the largest charcuterie board in the world to be created and consumed.

What You Need To Know Texas-based grocery store chain Central Market marked its 30th anniversary by setting a new Guinness World Record for largest charcuterie board in the world to be created and consumed



The 12-foot by 24-foot board was made up of 1,000 pounds of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts and more



Guests were invited to Central Market North Lamar — the chain's first location — to help themselves to the spread while enjoying drinks and live music on the patio



Wednesday night’s celebration is just the start of several festivities Central Market is putting together through Sept. 24 at its various locations across Texas

The festivities were held at Central Market North Lamar in Austin — the first location, which opened in 1994.

The colossal 12-foot by 24-foot board was made up of 1,000 pounds — half a ton — of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts and more.

Employees were tasked with filling the board with 540 pounds of cured meats (applewood-smoked ham, schiacciata piccante and salami), 240 pounds of cheeses (manchego and brie) and 130 pounds of fruits like Castelvetrano olives and 90 pounds of fig spread and berry compote.

Guests were invited to help themselves to the record-breaking spread while enjoying drinks and live music on the patio.

The philanthropic grocery chain, a division of H-E-B, also presented a $30,000 check to the St. David’s Foundation before toasting to 30 years.

Wednesday night’s celebration is just the start of festivities Central Market is putting together through Sept. 24 at its various locations. Visit the store's website for more information.

Upcoming events:

30th Anniversary Foodie Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Future Foodie Kids’ Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The store is also offering special deals on food, wine and more to mark the occasion.

Central Market operates 10 locations across Texas, including in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano and Southlake.