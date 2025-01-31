It’s the last day of January, and people have said this first month of 2025 has dragged on way too long.

And the complaints haven’t gone unnoticed. In fact, convenience store chain 7-Eleven is attempting to cure the winter blues with free Slurpees.

That’s right, 7-Eleven announced on social media that Friday, Jan. 31, will be a “Free Slurpee Day” to “finish January on a high note.”

this has lowkey highkey been the longest month of my life so i told my boss we needed another Free Slurpee Day this Friday, 1/31. let’s finish January on a high note ❤️ — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) January 29, 2025

Customers can get one small Slurpee at participating stores on Friday.

Normally, 7-Eleven’s “Free Slurpee Day” is reserved for July 11 every year, but the chain figured people may need a pick-me-up.

“We don’t do this very often…like, only on Slurpee Day. But let’s be real, Januarys are longgg and you deserve a dollop for getting through,” its website says.

Stores participating in the impromptu “Free Slurpee Day” can be found on 7-Eleven’s website.