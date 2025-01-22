AUSTIN, Texas — PepsiCo has officially acquired Austin-based health food brand Siete Foods in a $1.2 billion deal.

The health food brand specializes in better-for-you Mexican American products including tortillas, chips, salsas, cookies and more. It joins PepsiCo’s large portfolio of brands like Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.

With roots in Laredo, Texas, Siete specializes in grain-free, gluten-free and vegan Mexican American products with reduced sugar, salt and saturated fat.

The company began in 2014 when Siete's co-founder and president Veronica Garza was diagnosed with multiple debilitating autoimmune conditions as a teenager and adopted a diet that inspired her to make her own healthier tortillas. The Garza family of seven (siete) has ran the company for the last 10 years.

The deal was first announced last year and closed on Friday.

Miguel Garza, CEO and co-founder of Siete Foods, said he and his family will continue honoring and building the Siete brand.

“Today marks a defining moment in Siete's journey and an exciting chapter of growth and expansion for our brand,” Garza said. “When our family founded Siete 10 years ago, it was with a heartfelt mission: to share the beauty of our Mexican-American heritage and Latino culture with the world, creating foods that everyone can enjoy, love, and feel connected to. The overwhelming support and passion we've seen — from the love for our products to the celebration of this milestone for Latino entrepreneurship — have profoundly inspired us. As we join PepsiCo, my family and I are committed to honoring, amplifying, and continuing to build the Siete brand and welcoming even more people to join us at the table.”

Siete Foods products are currently sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Publix, Erewhon, Sprouts, H-E-B, Hy-vee, Wegmans and more, according to the company’s website.

Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo North America, said the company will preserve Siete’s “special attributes” while making it more accessible to consumers.

"We're committed to transforming our portfolio to include more positive choices that meet consumer demand for convenient and delicious products," Williams said. "We love the Siete brand for the same reason so many loyal consumers do and are dedicated to preserving its special attributes while making the brand more widely available and accessible on a broader scale."