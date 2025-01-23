OHIO — Farmers who faced severe drought conditions are set to receive financial assistance from the state government.

What You Need To Know Gov. DeWine signed S.B. 54 on Jan. 2



$10 million will be appropriated to Soil and Water Conservation District Assistance Fund



Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

“2024 was one of the worst droughts we've had in Ohio, really across the eastern half of the country, but one of the worst in Ohio in the last 10 to 15 years," said agriculture expert Andy Vance.

In Sept., close to 98% of the state was facing some sort of drought conditions.

"We had reduced crop yields," Vance said. "If you're a livestock producer, you had to probably buy hay from out of state somewhere else."

$10 million will be appropriated to Soil and Water Conservation District Assistance Fund.

"This funding will be distributed out through those counties and the counties then will distribute it out to farmers based on the relevant programs and details," Vance said.

The Ag Report airs every Friday on Spectrum News 1.