OHIO — United States Department of Agriculture workers are not immune from the Trump administration's cuts to the federal government.

What You Need To Know Thousands of workers have been fired from various federal agencies since President Trump took office



The cuts are likely to impact farmers across the country



Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

"All we know is that it's sowing confusion and chaos into a system that usually is known for sustainability and reliability," agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

The exact number of workers fired is unlcear.

"That's one of the big challenges, just as we've seen throughout other departments that are being affected by the Department of Government Efficiency. There's not exactly a clear and concise answer to the question. No one really knows," Vance said.

The USDA is responsible for food safety, nutrition, rural development and natural resources among others.

The Ag Report airs every Friday on Spectrum News 1.