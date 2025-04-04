OHIO — Overall, Ohio farmers said they plan on planting more seed than last year, according to a recent USDA survey.

What You Need To Know Ohio farmers said they are planting more soybeans and less corn than last season



The USDA released its Prospective Planting Report on March 31



Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

Farmers in the Buckeye State report using 98,100 acres for planting. In 2024, they reported 98,000 acres.

“While nationally we’re going to see slightly more corn acres and slightly fewer soybean acres, in Ohio it’s the opposite,” said agriculture expert Andy Vance. “We’re going to see maybe 96% of corn acres planted compared to last year, so slightly less, but we’re going to see maybe 10% more wheat acres and 1% more soybean acres.”

Vance said farmers are looking at local market conditions.

“[They’re] saying, ‘Hey, we need to respond to the marketplace and look at increased wheat and soybean acreage,’” he said.

The Ag Report airs every Friday on Spectrum News 1.