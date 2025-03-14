OHIO — America's loss is the rest of the world's gain.

Vance joins from Bangkok, Thailand



Vance said, "uncertainty" and "optimism" are two words to describe the current world agricultural market

"As an example, let's say if the United States typically exports a third of its soybeans to countries like the Asian Pacific countries that I'm interacting with here, to feed their livestock. All of a sudden it's not profitable to import U.S. soybeans because of this tariff situation. Well, what's going to happen? They're going to go to a country like Brazil. They're going to go to other countries that do produce soybeans and buy them," agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

Vance joined this edition of the Ag Report from Bangkok, Thailand, while attending a trade show as part of his role as the Executive Director of the Poultry Science Association.

"I think the biggest thing I've picked up on is this idea of uncertainty," Vance said. "Markets don't like uncertainty. They like stability. They like predictability. And this situation in which we find ourselves of the tit for tat, retaliatory tariffs, as you mentioned, and not really knowing what the United States is going to do really has injected a significant amount of uncertainty into the system and into the global marketplace, so that's a big topic of discussion," he said.

