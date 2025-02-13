OHIO — President Donald Trump continues to use tariffs as a tool for trade. It is unclear whether the measure will work.

What You Need To Know President Trump used tariffs during his first administration as well



Ian Sheldon is a professor and the Andersons Chair in Agricultural Marketing, Trade and Policy at The Ohio State University



Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

“To me, the most beautiful word in the dictionary is ‘tariff,’” Trump said while on the campaign trail.

He has since used and threatened to use the measure on China, Canada and Mexico. He said more tariffs are coming.

Ian Sheldon serves as professor and Andersons Chair in Agricultural Marketing, Trade and Policy at The Ohio State University.

"We don't know precisely the way Canada and Mexico might retaliate - sort of kind of on hold there, but I think in the case of China this time round it looks like they have targeted very specific exports by the United States including liquid natural gas and I did notice agriculture machinery, so that's kind of where we are right now," Sheldon said. "

Agriculture expert Andy Vance said this is a big concern for farmers.

"I think what's challenging is that farmers who really pay attention to policy, not politics know that you know generally speaking, tariffs aren't great for US farmers," Vance said.

The Ag Report airs every Friday on Spectrum News 1.