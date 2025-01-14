AUSTIN, Texas — Another beloved Austin institution is closing its doors after nearly 40 years in business. Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy’s on Monday announced the closure of its North Star location — its last remaining restaurant in the city.

Trudy’s North Star opened on Burnet Road in 1988. The Trudy's mini chain became known for its Mexican martinis and operated several locations throughout the city.

Trudy’s posted a statement on its website announcing the closure and thanking its customers and employees for “40 wonderful years.”

“As we reflect on the incredible journey at North Star, we are filled with gratitude for our loyal guests, hardworking team members, and the city we’ve proudly called home. Trudy’s Tex-Mex has always been about bringing people together, and we are so proud of the joy and connection we’ve been able to foster at this location,” the statement read.

Trudy’s opened its first location, the Texas Star, on West 30th Street near the University of Texas at Austin campus, in 1977. Since then, it opened several locations that have all closed in recent years.

In 2021, the chain ventured into the mariscos scene with a restaurant on South Congress that focused on Mexican seafood. It ended up closing about a year later.

Its South Star location on Little Texas Lane in South Austin closed last year.

Despite the North Star closure, Trudy’s seems to be leaving the door open for the future, saying it's “committed to exploring new opportunities to serve the Austin community.”