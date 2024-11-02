TEXAS — As we are in the throws of Pumpkin Spice Latte season, Starbucks announced new changes to its menu amid low sales. The coffee giant says starting Nov. 7, there will no longer be an upcharge on nondairy milk, like soy, coconut, almond and oat milk.

Substituting nondairy milk in their beverages is the second most requested customization from customers, according to a release from Starbucks.

Customers are expected to see a price reduction of 10%.

Starbucks’ new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said the process for customizing drinks should be simpler. Right now, the company offers a myriad of ways to customize every drink, which confuses customers and sometimes forces baristas to make a drink in a less than ideal way.

Starbucks also says they do not intend to increase menu prices at company owned and operated stores in the U.S. and Canada through the end of Sept. 2025.

Niccol said it’s crucial to get Starbucks back to the community coffeehouse it used to be. Stores will be bringing back ceramic mugs for in-store customers and Sharpie pens so baristas can write a message on a customer’s order. Stores will also get more comfortable seating and separate areas for mobile order pickups.

“I want you to feel like you’ve walked into a special space,” Niccol said.

Niccol’s comments came as Starbucks reported a disappointing end to its 2024 fiscal year. Starbucks said its revenue fell 3% to $9.1 billion in the July-September period as customer traffic slowed in the U.S. and China. For the full year, Starbucks said its revenue rose less than 1% to $36 billion.

The Seattle-based coffee giant released the bad financial news last week and said that it would suspend financial guidance for its 2025 fiscal year to give Niccol time to assess the business.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.