ROUND ROCK, Texas — Need a coffee and some donuts to kick-start your holiday season? Well, you’re in luck because beloved Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has opened a new store in the Austin area.

Tim Hortons announced on Instagram it was opening a location in Round Rock this week with a cryptic emoji puzzle.

The store–which is at 16201 Ranch Road 620–will hold its grand opening on Saturday starting at 5 a.m.

The first 50 cars in line will get free coffee for a year along with some other specials. You don’t have to buy anything to get the ultimate prize, but it will be limited to one person per vehicle.

If you don’t want to wake up bright and early to get in line, the store will still be giving out some swag throughout the day and free samples.

The Round Rock High School choir will sing Christmas carols at the store from noon to 1 p.m. and there will be a hot cocoa bar and meet and greet with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m.

Along with its traditional menu, the Round Rock store will also have some Texas-exclusive menu items like breakfast burritos.

Tim Hortons has locations in 15 states, including Texas, but this will be the company’s first location in the Lone Star State outside of the Houston area.

So if you are looking for a Double-Double and some Timbits or a Justin Bieber-inspired cold brew, the new Round Rock location opens on Saturday.