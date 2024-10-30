DALLAS — A big name in smoothies and wellness is approaching its new menu items with those taking weight-loss drugs in mind.

Dallas-based Smoothie King debuted its GLP-1 Support Menu on Tuesday for those who are using GLP-1 agonists to help them achieve their weight-loss goals.

Five new high protein smoothies come with 20 grams of protein or more, are rich in fiber and have 0g of added sugar, according to a news release from Smoothie King.

GLP-1 medications, originally used for those with Type 2 diabetes, have recently grown in popularity as a weight management tool with brand name drugs such as Ozempic, WeGovy and Byetta. GLP-1 agonists are injectable medications that can help lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It should be noted that the the Food and Drug Administration has addressed concerns about unapproved GLP-1 drugs used for weight loss.

The new menu was developed in partnership with Molly Kimball, a registered dietitian with Ochsner Health.

Smoothie King says the new smoothies were carefully selected for people on the GLP-1 journey and provide nutrients to help with hydration and better support individuals experiencing side effects often associated with GLP-1 medications.

“When developing this menu, it was important to offer blends with a thoughtful balance of nutrient-dense, high-protein, fiber-rich foods to support satiety and muscle mass. We were also mindful of sugar—each smoothie on the menu contains zero grams of added sugar. From a new Gladiator GLP-1 with 45 grams of protein to the Power Meal Slim GLP-1 with 7 grams of fiber, the featured smoothies incorporate essential ingredients to support the effectiveness of GLP-1 and promote overall metabolic health for all individuals, whether they’re taking GLP-1 medications or just looking for a hydrating, protein-rich smoothie option,” said Kimball.

The GLP-1 Support Menu includes:

Gladiator GLP-1

Slim N Trim GLP-1 Mango Greens

Keto Champ GLP-1 (Berry or Chocolate)

The Activator Recovery GLP-1 Almond Berry

Power Meal Slim GLP-1 (Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry)

For a full list of ingredients and nutritional information for the GLP-1 Support Menu smoothies, visit here.