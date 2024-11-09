COVINGTON, Ky. — A newly redesigned space aims to be a safe haven for women, fostering a community of support and empowerment.

What You Need To Know soHza Sister Boutique in Covington has expanded



The community space is geared toward supporting and uplifting women, no matter their backgrounds



The boutique partners with various programs local and global, helping women entreprenuers share their products



Three sisters, who are Kentucky natives, are behind the business

The space's vision comes from the dedication of three sisters – Vicki Miller, Melissa Henry, and Debbie Lupariello – co-owners of soHza Sister Boutique in Covington.

Founded in 2013, the space has always been more than just a boutique. Known for its fair trade and handmade items crafted by female business owners, the expansion marks a new chapter, as the boutique has become a gathering place for women to support one another.

“This is a second-chance program for women coming out of incarceration and treatment,” Henry said. “They teach them metal work."

From handmade jewelry, down to the artwork displayed on the wall, this Covington boutique was built for women by women, displaying works from both local and international entrepreneurs. One of the many featured businesses is ABLE, ran out of Nashville, Tennessee, but products are produced as far as Ethiopia and or Brazil.

"It's the little things that make a big difference," Miller said. "Women are the same, no matter where they're from."

Each woman plays an important role to help the store thrive. When describing their relationships, Lupariello labeled herself the “Queen Bee Visionary,” Miller the "Princess of Creative" and Henry the "Princess of Relationships" as they use their individual skills to uplift women and help the store grow.

The boutique’s expansion includes an area to host events including the “Feed Your Soul” sessions, a series led by various facilitators designed to inspire and empower women.

Brenda Potts, an entrepreneur behind the brand CoziNests, is just one example of the boutique's positive influence. She started off as a customer; however, she is now a featured business owner in the boutique, selling her candles and paintings.

“I am discovering myself, at 58, as an artist," Potts said. "And it’s empowering and beautiful. The women in this store lift me up."

The boutique's mission is simple: bringing women together and reminding them of their similarities while embracing differences.