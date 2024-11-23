NEWPORT, Ky. — A Newport staple has gained national recognition.

Dixie Chili and Deli, the Cincinnati area's oldest operating chili parlor, was featured in Bon Appétit, one of the country's most well-known food magazines.

The family-owned business has served its signature chili since 1929, showing some recipes are just too delicious to change.

As the chili simmers and various spices fill one's senses, owner Spiros Sarakatsannis said his secret recipe is too good to reveal.

“Different herbs and spices in there, and I'll never tell anybody," he said with a laugh.

The famous recipe was created nearly a century ago by Nicholas Sarakatsannis, who got his inspiration from his Greek culture. Spiros, his son, now carries on the family legacy.

“When my father came over from the old country, he used the spices and mixed them with chili pepper, which made it chili,” he said.

Bon Appétit ranked the restaurant No. 1 in its feature on beloved Cincinnati chili, showcasing Spiros' commitment to tradition.

“I was thrilled,” he said. "To be No. 1 on the list of eight was quite an honor.”

Among some of the restaurant's biggest fans is longtime employee Dottie Hauenstein, who has worked at the restaurant for nearly 50 years and said she still loves making Coney dogs every day.

“I eat the chili every day," she said. "I love our chili."

While the chili is unique, Spiros said it’s the people who make the business thrive.

“It's quite a personal business because of my customers, and of course, I worship them,” he said.