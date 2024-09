MAITLAND, Fla. — Maitland staple Kappy's Subs has not sold its last sandwhich.

Owners say the shop will reopen next Monday, Sept. 23, after what was supposed to be a final day of operations last Saturday.

The sub shop obtained a new lease and can stay in their current location.

Hundreds rushed to give their business last week, the proceeds of which will also help fund nearly $200,000 in repairs and upgrades.