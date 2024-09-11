MAITLAND, Fla. — The iconic Maitland sub shop Kappy’s Subs is closing this week after a change in property ownership.

It’s been a beloved local staple for the last 52 years and people went out in droves to say their goodbyes.

The sub shop has been around for 52 years, but the owners say they weren't able to extend their lease with new property owners



The owners say everyone wants to know what is next for them and they are keeping their options open, but nothing is for certain

It’s a whirlwind of emotions for Adam Milsom as he opens up Kappy’s Subs for the last few times.

He’s the Executive Chef and third generation operator of the restaurant.

“It’s sadness. It’s gratitude to all the people who come out. It’s looking back at all the memories and the happy times,” said Milsom.

Hundreds lined up early Wednesday morning before the shop opened to get their last orders in.

First in line was Henry Ribnikar, who waited two hours to make sure he could place his order for a Big Ben sandwich. He shared he’s been eating at Kappy’s since he was a teen, with his mom and grandma going there before him.

He even remembers eating there on the last day of high school, making Kappy’s much more than just great food hot off the grill.

“Community, in the broadest sense of the term, community,” said Ribnikar. “People who have been here since it opened, people who have been here since then, it’s just everyone’s favorite place.”

Milsom announced on Monday that they’d be closing up shop for good this weekend after being unable to extend their lease with the new property owners. It’s gut wrenching for Milsom, who shared he’s been in the kitchen since he was 5 years old.

“It feels like a part of me is dying a little bit,” said Milsom.

Since the announcement, they have been overwhelmed with people coming to pay their respects and offer their help.

“The uprising of support and just everyone showing us this love is the biggest help,” said Milsom. “It’s kind of driving us to get through this. We are taking it one day at a time.”

As for Ribnikar, he said the wait was well worth it. However, he’s crossing his fingers that this won’t be the last Kappy’s sandwich he ever has, holding out hope they open up somewhere else.

“I would be ecstatic,” said Ribnikar. “It just means that history keeps going. The place may change, sure, but the people don’t.”

Milsom said everyone wants to know what is next for them and they are keeping their options open, but nothing is for certain. For right now, they are focused on ending in a way that shows the community how much they love them.

“Believe me, we are trying our best to find a solution that is the good for everyone,” said Milsom. “And if this is our goodbye, that is how we want to be remembered, people who tried till the very end.”

Kappy’s is set to close this Saturday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m., but that could change depending on when they run out of food.