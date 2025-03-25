ORLANDO, Fla. — An ongoing battle over water quality continues for the Wedgefield Community as Orange County leaders work to purchase the Pluris Water Treatment Plant following differing opinions on the price tag.

Officials were originally set to provide an update on how negotiations are going with the Pluris company at Tuesday's board of county commissioners meeting. However, that discussion has been tabled for April 8.

What You Need To Know Orange County commissioners will provide an update on negotiations with Pluris wastewater treatment facility following water quality concerns at their April 8 meeting



A more than 600-page report was turned over to the county detailing erosion and other questionable conditions at the facility



Orange County leaders offered to purchase the treatment facility for $8 million. Pluris countered with a $20.5 million offer

According to our partners at the Orlando Sentinel, Deputy Director of Orange County Utilities Tim Armstrong provided the county with a more than 600-page report regarding the upkeep of the wastewater treatment plant. The report details findings like erosion and how that’s impacting the quality of the water, the flow and the overall safety.

From there, Orange County commissioners stepped in and offered to purchase the treatment facility for $8 million. To that offer, Pluris countered with $20.5 million.

Pluris’ attorney previously shared in a statement with Spectrum News 13 that the company is actually valued at $25.9 million, and the $20.5 million counter was a substantial reduction.

While the next update includes information regarding a possible Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU), it’s unclear if the county has made any headway with the company.

If considered, the MSBU would mean funding essential services to those residents in Wedgefield — that funding could be a onetime thing or reoccurring. The county held two community meetings this month to discuss the idea and other potential solutions while they work through negotiations.

“I am fully committed to working with Orange County Utilities to bring clean and affordable drinking water to our community, and we will not stop until that goal is achieved,” Commissioner Kelly Semrad said.

Tuesday's county commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. However, an update on Pluris negotiations won't be discussed until next month.