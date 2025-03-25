LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg City Commission approved a plan to move forward with a multi-unit hangar building at the Leesburg International Airport Monday evening.

Leesburg city leaders feel the airport is an economic hub not only for the city but for Lake County and surrounding areas.

Leesburg Mayor Alan Reisman said that the airport supports so many jobs and businesses and believes the hangars are crucial to continuing that work.

“Adding those hangars are critical for the sustainability of the airport," he said. "Not only with the jobs, but just the economic development that it will bring into the city is huge for us and the viability of the airport.”

The airport is already home to a flight school as well as Brainerd/FireHawk Helicopters, which help with fighting fires, assisting with construction and providing lift jobs all around the world.

"So many people don’t even know what happens at the Leesburg International Airport," said Reisman. "There's so many jobs, so many businesses, such economic development happens there and as the mayor, I will do anything I can to continue to see that airport grow and prosper.”

