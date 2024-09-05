AUSTIN, Texas — A New York-style deli that called Austin home for more than 30 years is making a comeback to the Capital City with a revamped space not unlike the one it occupied downtown.

Katz's Deli will return to its original 618 West Sixth Street location like it never left.

Marc Katz founded the first Katz’s Deli in Texas in 1979, bringing New York-style eats to Central Texas with its Reuben sandwich, matzo ball soup, fried pickles and milkshakes. The downtown Austin staple was beloved by locals so much that it began staying open 24 hours a day, earning it the tag line “Katz’s Never Kloses.”

Katz’s expanded into Houston in 2000 and currently operates four locations there, including one in The Woodlands. Marc ended up shuttering the Austin location in 2011 before moving back to New York.

Marc’s son Barry later took over the business with his wife Lisa and, according to a report from Eater Austin, the couple plans to reopen Katz’s in Austin sometime after 2025.

The Katzes bought the original location in a bankruptcy auction in August after having the idea to expand either in Austin or Dallas, Eater Austin reports.

Texans can also look forward to another Houston expansion of Katz's in Memorial City in the next year or so.

According to Katz's website, the deli's mission is: “to provide the freshest and most authentic New York style dishes, painstakingly prepared according to generations-old family recipes.”