AUSTIN, Texas — The iconic Austin karaoke bar Ego’s is staying open after a tumultuous month.

The South Congress bar, which has been around since 1979, announced the news on social media.

Earlier this month, the business said it would likely close due to the pipes in the facility continuously collapsing. Ego’s then updated its post, announcing it would remain open through the end of August.

Now, Ego’s is getting a new life with working plumbing.

In its social media post, the bar said it passed inspection after working with the landlord to fix all the plumbing issues.

“A HUGE THANK YOU to our landlord and the amazing plumbers who rallied to help us keep our doors open,” the post said. “We also want to give a huge thank you to everyone who came out to show their support in this tumultuous time. WE’RE BACK BABY!!!”

Ego’s said the landlord has been amazing and wanted to keep the “legacy business” open.

The landlord does plan on demolishing the building at some point, as Ego’s is the only business still operating in the old facility, but wants to keep Ego’s in the new building, according to the bar’s previous social post.