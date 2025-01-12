AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based soda company Poppi is entering the apparel market.
You heard that right, Poppi–a company known for its prebiotic sodas–has partnered exclusively with Target to launch a new clothing and accessories line.
The collaboration also coincided with the launch of a new flavor, cream soda.
The line features sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants and other clothing items with different graphics and the Poppi logo.
Poppi was started by a husband-and-wife duo, Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, in Austin. The two ended up pitching their prebiotic sodas on Shark Tank and landed an investment deal.
Because of that deal, Poppi is now shelved in every major retailer across the country.
“From Texas to your taste buds, with love,” Poppi’s website says.
The clothing line launched on Target’s website at the end of December and will be available for a limited time. You can shop the new apparel line only at select Target stores or on the Target website.