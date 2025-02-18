DALLAS — After over 110 years in the heart of downtown Dallas, Neiman Marcus’ flagship store will close its doors next month, according to multiple reports.

This comes after Neiman Marcus was acquired by the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Global, last year for $2.65 billion.

A spokesperson for Saks Global confirmed to multiple news outlets on Tuesday that the Main Street store will shutter on March 31. The spokesperson said in a statement that the company received a notice to terminate its occupancy from the landlord after multiple years of negotiations.

“This location has been a beloved institution in the community for more than a century, and we are disappointed to be losing a piece of Neiman Marcus history,” the statement said.

With the announcement of the closure, the spokesperson said Saks Global will invest $100 million in renovations to the Neiman Marcus store in NorthPark Center, a shopping mall north of University Park.

The news of the flagship store closure follows a Bloomberg report earlier this week that Saks Global shuttered the Dallas corporate headquarters of Neiman Marcus on Feb. 14.

Before being acquired, Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company later emerged from bankruptcy protection in September of that same year.

The luxury retailer has been a staple of Dallas since it opened its first store back in 1907.

The Neiman Marcus Building on Main Street has been a part of downtown since it opened in 1914. The location replaced its previous store on Elm Street after it burned down in 1913.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.