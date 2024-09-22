AUSTIN, Texas — Local nonprofit Preservation Austin is hoping Austinites will shop locally this October for its second annual “Legacy Business Month” and is offering prizes for those that do.

Preservation Austin is running it back and is proud to have the City of Austin officially designate the month of October as Legacy Business Month (LBM).

But what makes up a legacy business? The nonprofit describes them as businesses that are “a beloved local establishment open for 20 years or more that anchors a community and epitomizes classic cool.”

The celebration kicks off on Oct. 3 at the Zilker Brewing Company where people can come and enjoy some music, food and a specialty beer called “Great Company” - a “fruited-sour beer” with custom can art from GRZ Monsters.

The kick off party will also be a great time to pick up a free LBM passport.

Throughout October, the passports can be stamped at participating businesses when you purchase something.

Here’s a list of all the participating businesses this year:

Antone’s Record Shop

Aster’s Ethiopian Restaurant

Bookwoman

The Continental Club

Esther’s Follies

Joe’s Bakery

The Little Longhorn Saloon

Nature’s Treasures

Scholz Garten

Zilker Park Boat Rentals

Starting Oct. 1, people can also collect a free LBM Passport at Zilker Taproom and Whole Earth Provisions on North Lamar.

Preservation Austin will close out the month on Nov. 4 by hosting a wrap party at Scholz Garten where you can submit your stamped passport to win prizes.

The goal of Preservation Austin, according to their website, is to “empower Austinites to shape a more inclusive, resilient, and meaningful community culture through preservation.”

The nonprofit says that legacy businesses make “significant contributions to Austin’s cultural, economic, and historic landscape.”

The group says it’s now more important than ever to protect and support local staples because of the city’s explosive growth over the past few years.

More details about Legacy Business Month and Preservation Austin in general are available on the nonprofit's website.