KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — SpaceX — in partnership with Space Systems Command — is set to send up the USSF-52 mission with a space plane on Monday night.

What You Need To Know The launch is set for Monday at 8:14 p.m. ET





The Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Launch Complex 39A





The USSF-52 mission will launch a Boeing space plane





The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle is an unmanned vehicle

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, with the 10-minute launch window opening at 8:14 p.m. ET, confirmed both SpaceX and Space Systems Command (SSC) in a press release.

The launch was set for Sunday night at the same time, but it was pushed back to the following day. On Saturday, SpaceX posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the weather conditions were only 40% favorable.

But on Sunday morning, SpaceX posted that the forecast condition improved to 70% while the 45th Weather Squadron gave a 75% of good liftoff conditions. The only main concern is liftoff winds, stated the squadron.

If the launch does not happen on Monday night, the next chance will be Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the same launch window, SpaceX stated.

Now targeting Monday, December 11 for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission, with weather conditions forecasted to improve to 70% favorable for liftoff on Monday night. The team will use the time to complete additional pre-launch check outs → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/OsQ6bjWwxK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 10, 2023

The Falcon Heavy has three Falcon 9 boosters. After the stage separation, the two side boosters are expected to land SpaceX’s landing zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as sonic booms are expected to be heard.

The Falcon Heavy’s core booster B1084 (the center booster) is going to be jettisoned into the Atlantic Ocean. This will be its first mission.

The two side boosters, B1064 and B1065, already have four successful missions on their resume:

About the mission

The USSF-52 will send up the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, a seventh mission for the Boeing-made space plane.

Onboard the unmanned space plane, also known as OTV-7, will be a series of top secret experiments, with the U.S. Space Force only stating the craft will be doing such tests as “operating in new orbital regimes, experimenting with space domain awareness technologies and investigating the radiation effects to NASA materials.”

“We’re nearly complete with the pre-launch work for our next National Security Space launch, which is the third Falcon Heavy used to launch a national security payload,” stated Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, program executive officer for Assured Access to Space and Commander, Space Launch Delta 45, in the press release.

Neither the SSC nor the U.S. Space Force stated how long the X-37B will be in orbit for the USSF-52 mission, but in November 2022 when it came in for its landing of its last mission, it spent 908 days in orbit.

When the X-37B does eventually return to Earth, people can expect to hear a sonic boom.

About the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle

One-fourth the size of the space shuttle, this Boeing-made craft is designed to operate in low-earth orbit, which is about 150 to 500 miles above the round Earth, described Boeing.

While not stating exactly what the X-37B is made of, Boeing stated the space plane was built using a lighter-composite structure than aluminum.

“USSF-52 is carrying the seventh mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, which is an experimental test program that demonstrates technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform for the U.S. Space Force,” stated the SSC.

The space plane’s flight controls and brakes do not use hydraulics, but use electro-mechanical catalysts.