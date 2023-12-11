CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — Space fans were denied a treat of a double SpaceX launch on Tuesday night as the Starlink mission will be the only one going up.

The Starlink 6-34 mission will take off from Space Launch Complex 40

The Space Launch Delta 45 announced on Tuesday afternoon that while the Starlink 6-34 mission is still a go for Tuesday night, the planned USSF-52 mission that includes a Boeing space plane is not longer scheduled for earlier in the evening and will now go up on Wednesday evening.

UPDATE: The launch window for Falcon 9 Starlink 6-34 now opens at 23:00 EDT on Dec. 12 (04:00 UTC on Dec. 13), and will feature a SOUTHERLY TRAJECTORY.



Falcon Heavy USSF-52 launch window now opens at 20:13 EDT on Dec. 13 (01:13 UTC on Dec. 14). https://t.co/hNqwrNCgAZ — Space Launch Delta 45 (@SLDelta45) December 12, 2023

Originally, the two launches were set for Monday night, but were scrubbed, with the hope of trying again on Tuesday night. But it is not meant to be.

For the Starlink 6-34 mission, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is expected to leave Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11 p.m. ET, stated Sapce Launch Delta 45, which is two minutes earlier than what SpaceX posted on Monday night.

SpaceX stated the backup launch attempts will run between 11 p.m. ET until 2:58 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

It was supposed to take off Monday at 11:05 p.m. ET, but SpaceX pushed it back. It did not give a reason.

For Tuesday night’s launch, the 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 65% chance of good liftoff conditions, with the primary concerns being liftoff winds and thick cloud layers and cumulus cloud rules.

The conditions for Monday were better for launch, with the squadron calling for 85% chance of good weather with liftoff winds being the only concern.

SpaceX was originally going to launch the Starlink 6-34 mission at 11 p.m. ET on Sunday but the weather was not playing along. Mother Nature forced the California-based company to switch the launch to Monday evening.

Going into the black

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage booster, B1081, is quite young and only has two successful launches under its belt.

After the stage separation, the first-stage booster is expected to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas that will be in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

Twenty-three Starlink satellites will meet thousands of their technical brothers and sisters. While in low-Earth orbit, they will provide internet services to many places around the planet, stated Starlink, a SpaceX company.

These Starlink V2 Mini satellites weigh quite a bit: Each one tips the scales at 1,760 pounds (800 kilograms).

Before the launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ Dr. Jonathan McDowell documented the following Starlink satellite information.