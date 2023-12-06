CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — While the weather still looks good for a late-night SpaceX launch on Wednesday, the company pushed back its liftoff time.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40

The California-based company’s Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral space Force Station, stated SpaceX.

The launch window now opens at 11:41 p.m. ET, with backup attempts running until 2:59 a.m. ET, Thursday, Dec. 7. It was originally set to open at 11:01 p.m. ET. SpaceX did not give a reason for the new launch time.

The 45th Weather Squadron has given a 95% chance of good liftoff conditions, with the only concern being liftoff winds.

If the launch is called off, the next attempt is Thursday, Dec. 7, with the launch window starting at 11:01 p.m. ET.

Going into orbit

This Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, called B1077, has eight successful missions, excluding this one.

After the stage separation, the first-stage booster is expected to land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions that will be in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The Starlink 6-33 mission is expected to send 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, where they will join the thousands of their mechanical brothers and sisters already up there.

These Starlink V2 Mini satellites each weigh 1,760 pounds (800 kilograms) and will provide internet services to many places around the globe, stated Starlink, a SpaceX company.

Before the launch, Dr. Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ documented the following Starlink satellite information.