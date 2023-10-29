CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — As the countdown clock went down to zero, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket did not ignite from the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday night.

What You Need To Know The next launch attempt is Monday, Oct. 30, 7:20 p.m. ET



SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is expected to leave Space Launch Complex 40



Get more space coverage here ▶

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 8:17 p.m. ET. But at the 7 minute, 50 second mark of the X live feed, the official broke in and said they would be scrubbing the launch.

“We had an abort. … We’ll be setting up for a 24-hour recycle. We’re scrubbed for launch attempt this evening,” said a SpaceX official during a live feed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/ljWSq9RcpO — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 30, 2023

The launch crew will drain the nearly 230-foot-tall Falcon 9 rocket of thousands of gallons of propellent and try again on Monday night.

It was originally scheduled to leave at 7:45 p.m. ET, but it was pushed back by 32 minutes. That new time was the first of seven back up launch attempts that went from 8:17 p.m. ET until 10:47 p.m. ET.

SpaceX did not give a reason why the launch was pushed back.

The next launch attempt is Monday, Oct. 30, with eight backup attempts starting at 7:20 p.m. ET until 10:22 p.m. ET, SpaceX stated.

For Monday’s launch attempt, the 45th Weather Squadron is calling for a 90% chance of good launch conditions, with the only concerns being the cumulus cloud rule.

Go here to learn about NASA’s launch weather criteria for the Falcon 9 rocket.

This Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, named B1077, has seven successful missions to brag about, not counting this one.

Once stage separation happens, the first-stage booster is expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean on the droneship Just Read the Instructions.

The launch from the Space Coast will be SpaceX's second one on Sunday. Earlier Sunday at 2 a.m. PT, the company launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Understanding the mission

The Starlink 6-25 mission will send up 23 satellites to low-Earth orbit.

They will join the thousands already up there which provide internet services to many places across the globe.

The Starlink company is owned by SpaceX.

Before the launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ Dr. Jonathan McDowell has recorded the following information about the Starlink satellites.