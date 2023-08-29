CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — The United Launch Alliance announced on Monday that due to Idalia, the launch of the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission has been postponed.

Before Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning, as a tropical storm, it was a threat enough to force ULA to postpone the mission for the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command, stated the Denver-based company.

Using ULA’s Atlas V rocket, the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission was supposed to liftoff on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8:34 a.m. ET, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

“Out of an abundance of caution for personnel safety, a critical national security payload and the approaching Tropical Storm Idalia, the team made the decision to return the rocket and payload to the vertical integration facility,” ULA stated on Monday.

When the launch does happen, the 196-foot Atlas V rocket’s first-stage booster will not be landing like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Instead, it will be jettison and land in the Atlantic Ocean.

Understanding the mission

Not much is known about the classified SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.

Through its website, NRO describes what some of its objectives are.

“SILENTBARKER is a joint NRO and U.S. Space Force Space Domain awareness mission to meet Department of Defense and intelligence community space protection needs,” it stated.

In a press release from Space Systems Command (SSC), Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen explained the purpose of these launches.

“These launches place critical capabilities into orbit for our nation and our allies in a time of increasing risks and threats. Every member of our launch team understands what’s at stake and works with both care and efficiency to prepare for what’s going to be a tremendous launch,” said Panzenhagen, SSC’s program executive officer for the Assured Access to Space.