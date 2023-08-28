ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Idalia is nearing the western tip of Cuba, and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. It will continue to move northward and begin picking up speed tomorrow as it races toward the Florida Gulf coast.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings are now in effect along northern and central portions of the Florida Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay. Both of these warnings have been extended westward to include Indian Pass. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach. The Storm Surge Watch along the southeast coast of the United States has been extended northward to south Santee River. Polk County is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Current timing for the worst impacts in Central Florida will be from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Models vary from a Big Bend landfall around 7-8 a.m. to potentially 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, not much has changed with Idalia. The intensity remains the same, but a new recon flight will investigate the system this evening. It could be upgraded to a hurricane anytime. It is expected to become a major hurricane (Category 3+) about this time tomorrow when it is southwest of Tampa Bay.

Right now, models are focusing on the Big Bend areas as the spot for potential landfall. This has been consistent with some shifting west and east. We’ll monitor these slight shifts right up until landfall. The current projections have it somewhere between Crystal River and Steinhatchee, although the latest GFS has shifted toward Alligator Point. We are currently not leaning toward the GFS as our model of choice.

We will have to continue to monitor Klystron13 closely tomorrow when the center becomes visible on radar and we can track the exact path of the eye. The heavy squalls to the east of the center could begin impacting the Tampa Bay area Tuesday afternoon with gusts being felt into Central Florida's counties.

This storm will be moving quickly and could clear our area as early as Wednesday evening.

It cannot be emphasized enough that only a small deviation in the track could cause a significant change in Idalia’s landfall location in Florida due to the parallel

The highest winds will be with the eyewall just along the coastline of the Nature Coast.

TIMING:

Mostly likely time of the beginning of tropical storm force winds is around late afternoon into early evening Tuesday, mainly in squalls.

LOCAL IMPACTS:

Based on the current track, central Florida will still experience gusty squalls, brief heavy downpours, and a risk for a few tornadoes.

Flooding is not a big concern for central Florida, although minor ponding may occur when these squalls produce locally heavy rain.

The forecast is calling for 1-2” of rain along Interstate-4 and to the southeast. While Western Flagler, Marion, Sumter, Lake, and Polk counties could see 2-4”+ of rainfall.

Sustained winds likely stay under tropical storm force for much of Central Florida. The strongest winds will be in Lake, Sumter, and Marion counties based on the current forecast and advisories.

Higher winds could be possible if the storm shifts farther to the east.

Storm surge watches are in effect for the Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay. Storm surge will not be a factor for our immediate viewing area.

One thing of note is that ocean conditions will be rough at our east coast beaches this week due to large wave swells from distant hurricane Franklin, and this would not have anything to do with Idalia.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Sumter and Western Marion County.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Polk, Lake, Osceola, Orange, and Seminole County.

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler County.

POTENTIAL NATURE COAST IMPACTS:

Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves.

Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away.

Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.

Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded.

People along and west of US-19 in the Nature Coast region, should use the rest of today to rush hurricane preparedness to completion and follow the advice of local Emergency Management. Weather conditions should begin to worsen late on Tuesday, as gusty squalls begin moving in. Tropical storm-force gusts are possible. Conditions will deteriorate during the evening.