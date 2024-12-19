New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that aims to crack down on a sort of “black market” for restaurant reservations, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

The legislation makes it illegal for third-party restaurant reservation services from arranging unauthorized restaurant reservations with food service establishments. Those services must enter into a written agreement with restaurants before being able to list reservations on their website.

The governor’s office said the practice placed a cost on consumers before they even entered a restaurant and made dining inaccessible to those who refused to pay.

“We’re putting an end to the predatory black market for restaurant reservations — protecting consumers and businesses, and giving everyone a chance to get a seat at the dinner table,” Hochul said in a statement. “New York is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, and whether you’re returning to your favorite local spot or trying out the latest in fine dining, you deserve a fair system.”

The legislation was supported by the New York State Restaurant Association.

“This law targets unauthorized resellers who cause chaos for restaurants with last-minute cancellations and no-shows, leaving tables empty and hardworking staff without tips,” State Sen. Nathalia Fernandez, who helped introduce the bill, said in a statement. “For New York’s vibrant dining scene and small business owners, this measure ensures fairness and reliability, allowing them to serve their guests without disruption.”