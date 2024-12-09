A pets advocate group has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against New York’s coming state law that will ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail stores.

The Puppy Mill Pipeline Act, scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15, is designed to stop dangerous large-scale breeding operations known as "puppy mills," where animals often face mistreatment and serious health issues.

While cheered by animal shelter leaders, pet store owners have said it will negatively impact their industry. Pet Advocacy Network, the group seeking the injunction, said the law will make it harder for people to get a puppy from a good breeder and create a sort of black market for them.

“Pet sale bans hurt pets, families and small businesses. The so-called ‘Puppy Mill Pipeline Law’ takes away longstanding protections for pet owners and leaves New Yorkers more vulnerable to fraudulent sellers on the unregulated black market, while doing nothing to stop bad breeders,” Mike Bober, CEO of Pet Advocacy Network, said in a statement Monday. “The effects are already being seen, as beloved small businesses that have served New York communities for decades are closing across the state. Despite our best efforts to warn legislators of the consequences of this law, they refused to work with local businesses. Now we're forced to ask the court to put a stop to this before more consumers, animals, and local businesses are seriously harmed.”

State Attorney General Letitia James says retail stores that continue to sell animals named in the legislation after Dec. 15 can face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation. Pet stores can still sell pet supplies and also team up with nonprofit animal rescue groups to showcase animals up for adoption.