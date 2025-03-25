CLEVELAND — Food trucks and hot dog stands gathered downtown on Tuesday for the Food Truck Rodeo, an event designed to certify business’ vehicles ahead of warmer months.

On site at Cleveland Public Hall were members of the Cleveland Assessments and Licensing, Cleveland Health Department, Cleveland Department of Public Works, Cleveland Division of Fire and Parma Fire Department to issue permits for 2025.

This was the city’s third annual rodeo. Dave Telban, Fire Marshal for Cleveland Fire, said the event started when officials discovered there was a need to update how permits were issued.

“Everything that they need is in one spot and if they have to go to City Hall, it’s across the street,” said Telban. “This way in 20 minutes they have everything they need and they’re ready to work for the summer.”

The Cleveland permit is accepted in several surrounding cities, including Cuyahoga Heights, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, Euclid, Rocky River, Garfield Heights, Warrensville Heights, Bedford Heights, Fairview Park and Cleveland.

“The main focus is that people with these big trucks only have to come here once and not three or four times throughout a couple of weeks,” Telban said.

The rodeo will continue Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for owners looking to get permitted. Owners are asked to bring proof of a certified LP pressure test, an LP safety course and liability issurance.

