CLEVELAND — The Guardians are back at Progressive Field and the home opener is bringing fans to downtown Cleveland and bars and restaurants will be packed.

Chris Kneeland, the managing partner of Hospitality Restaurants which owns the Thirsty Parrot, said its “organized and controlled chaos” inside the Thirsty Parrot on a Guardans Game Day.

The Thirsty Parrot is just steps away from the ballpark and Kneeland said they are primarily open for Guards games.

“Because we’re only open limited hours and our proximity to Progressive Field, having us only be open for those games, it’s kind of made us a destination spot and the place to be for all those games,” Kneeland said.

The Thirsty Parrot has prepared for the home opener and Guardians season by having a staff reorientation, looking at menus and surveying the property.

“We survey the property and really think about okay what needs fixed, what can we improve upon and what do we have to do to the physical property,” Kneeland said.

They replaced some flooring, redid ceilings, replaced the deck and updated the menu during this offseason.

Barrio is another popular game day spot. Jacob Harb, the general manager, said they need a lot of employees during baseball season.

“There’s a lot of hiring involved because as we start Guardians season it turns into our busy season and we’re getting slammed six days a week,” Harb said.

Harb expressed how much he and the Barrio staff love to be a part of the fan experience on game day.

“There’s just something different about Cleveland sporting events as a whole, so to be able to have both of these stadiums within close proximity to us is so amazing,” he said.

The Guardians play the Chicago White Sox Tuesday afternoon for their home opener.