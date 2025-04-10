ORLANDO, Fla. — President Trump is doubling down on tariffs for goods imported from China, something that some business owners in Central Florida say will lead to higher prices in the future.

What You Need To Know Tariffs on Chinese imports prompt concerns among Orlando businesses about rising prices



Furniture, toys, and sports equipment could see up to 25% price increases over the next month



One local furniture story reports much of their inventory comes from China

According to the U.S. Office of Technology Evaluation in 2022, China is a major source of imports to the U.S. for bedding, lamps, toys, sports equipment and furniture. Nearly 50% of all those products that are here in the country come from China.

With tariffs getting ready to hit the goods coming from China, a local furniture store in Casselberry says it will change their bottom line.

The Orlando Furniture Outlet is a family owned and operated business. Co-owner Juan Parra said about 60% of what is in his family’s store comes from China.

“Some of the stuff we currently have is going to go up for sure,” Parra said. “For some of them, we are going to see what will happen in about six months.”

Parra said chairs, bedroom sets, couches, and dining room sets will all go up in price. He expects at least 25% increases on those items from China.

If and when those increases begin to take place, costs will unfortunately be passed down to customers.

“Believe the customer is going to take all the burden,” Parra said. “If the prices go up, there’s nothing we can really do about it.”

And this is a giant concern of small businesses like Orlando Furniture Outlet. Will the prices go up so high that business will come down is a question they are now contemplating.

Currently, Orlando Furniture Outlet has about two months of product already on hand. They also admit they are not in a position to bulk order ahead of the potential price hikes. As for any pricing impacts seen already, Juan says recliners have gone up 8% in just the past few weeks.

According to the store owner, they also report their suppliers are telling him they have seen less and less inventory come in from China on recent cargo ships. They also anticipate prices on all other items going up in the next 30-45 days that are made in China.