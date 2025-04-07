OHIO — There's growing concern in Ohio that the rift with our neighbors to the north will lead to a significant drop in Canadian tourism.

Canada is the top source of international visitors to the United States. More than 20 million Canadians visited the United States in 2024, generating $20 billion in spending and supporting over 140,000 jobs, according to the U.S. Travel Association. A drop in Canadian tourism is expected because of the recent tariffs between the two countries.

“There is a growing sentiment among Canadian travelers right now that they’re going to cancel their travel plans to the U.S.,” said Destination Toledo President and CEO Lance Woodworth.

Toledo is less than an hour away from Windsor, Ontario and sees a significant number of Canadian tourists each year.

“We love our guests from the north that come down to Toledo,” Woodworth said. “We are so close. We are 45 minutes from the busiest land-crossing border between the U.S. and Canada, right between Windsor and Detroit. We welcome in hundreds of thousands Canadian visitors every year to Toledo.”

Leaders in Canada are urging people there to “choose Canada” and spend their summer vacations and money within the country as tensions increase with the United States over tariffs.

“The most recent data I’ve seen coming out of Canada is a 23% reduction in car traffic coming across the border and a 13% reduction via airplane,” Woodworth said. “I’m anticipating that to probably grow moving forward.”

Shores and Islands Ohio is a destination marketing organization that promotes tourism to Erie and Ottawa counties and attractions like Sandusky, Cedar Point and Put-in-Bay.

“In our region in Ohio, I think there’s going to be a little bit of a deficit,” Shores and Islands Ohio Director of marketing and sales Ben Simon said. “Out of the 13 million visitors we get here each year, a small percentage of those might be Canadian, but we’re still concerned and being proactive about putting in some advertising in some areas up there.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland says 4% of its visitors come from Canada each year and that they’ve seen a 30% drop so far this year. They’re hoping that new attractions and exhibits can help bring in an international audience the remainder of the year.

“As the busy summer travel season approaches, we’re more excited than ever to welcome visitors from all over the world through our doors. Between our new ‘SNL’ exhibit opening Memorial Day Weekend, and Rock Hall Live summer concert series there is no shortage of things going on here at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” said Greg Harris, President & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Cleveland is a vibrant city with so much to see and do, and we hope that our friends and neighbors in surrounding cities and states will add it to their summer travel plans this year.”

Shores and Islands Ohio is ramping up its advertising and messaging in hopes of keeping some of those Canadian visitors who may be on the fence about their travel plans to Ohio.

“We’re exploring a shore savings program for all international visitors into the region,” Simon said. “With the Pelee Islander, which is a ferry that comes from Canada and docks right here in Sandusky. We have the Put-In-Bay peace memorial over there. That’s a huge attraction, as is Cedar Point. I hope that this region can be hospitable enough to bring down everyone.”

Cedar Point’s Tony Clark shared a statement saying, “With the relaunch of Top Thrill 2, the new Siren’s Curse tilt coaster and additional offerings we have, we’re hopeful Canadians, and roller coaster fans across the globe, will make a visit to Cedar Point this season.”

Woodworth hopes that the affordability of Toledo will entice visitors from north of the border to continue to visit the Glass City.

“Our strategy is continuing to welcome them with open arms. We can put some travel plans together and offer some discounts, but we really need to embrace them and keep our arms open,” he said.