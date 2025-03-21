1. Fuentes Kitchen – 94 Genesee St., Utica

With inspiration from multiple cultures, Uziel Fuentes opened Fuentes Kitchen, an upscale but casual restaurant.

“It’s Asian and Mexican fusion. Very unique dishes, I don’t really have anything traditional on the menu,” Fuentes said. “It’s more for me to bring new food to the Utica population.”

Fuentes moved to New York from North Carolina, where his family operated several restaurants, and cooking has always been part of his history. One of the most popular dishes is a salmon risotto, he said.

“It’s made with edamame, shiitake mushrooms, shallots and it has an agave chipotle glaze on top to give it a little bit of smokiness and sweetness to the salmon. I feel like it complements the risotto on the bottom, which is made with sushi rice,” he said.

Another popular menu item is the Korean fajita mac and cheese — a sweet Korean beef, peppers, onions and mac and cheese made with cotija cheese. The restaurant doesn’t have a liquor license yet, but Fuentes said he has a plan for when he does.

“I’m working with my bar staff to create a few cocktail menus, but I know I have a dragon fruit margarita coming out. I have a matcha martini and some other Asian and Mexican inspired cocktails,” Fuentes said. “I want to expand my non-alcoholic beverage menu to have hibiscus tea, Vietnamese coffee and some other options for our customers."

2. Beef and Bird – 106 Genesee St., Utica

A fast-casual restaurant that focuses on beef and chicken will open “when the birds return,” said owner Tucker Rosemyer.

“It will be roast beef sandwiches in the forms of French dip, beef and cheddars with homemade cheese sauces. French fries fried in beef tallow; poutine is going to be another one of our staples there,” Rosemyer said.

With more than 20 years of experience in restaurants, Rosemyer said he developed a recipe for a fried chicken sandwich that is also cooked in beef tallow. Beef and Bird will be a seed oil-free restaurant. Some familiar types of seed oils are canola, peanut, grapeseed, soybean and corn oils.

“One of my daughters has a health issue, so it’s been important for me to go seed oil-free. For the years I’ve been in the business, I’ve had a conscience about the products that I’m using,” Rosemyer said.

1886 Prime in Frankfurt, Rosemyer’s other restaurant, also uses beef tallow, and he said he has had a great response to it. He said it is a healthier option to frying with traditional seed oils.

“It gives me a sense of pride that I’m able to create something healthier for people,” Rosemyer said. “What I’m trying to create is a fast-food, in a healthy fashion, something where things are made from scratch. It's very simple and it’s fresh, nothing frozen.”

3. Silk – 104 Genesee St., Utica

Silk is a new cocktail and dessert bar in Utica. The all black and pink bar was designed and created by CEO Tyler Young.

“I wanted to nod at that, make it kind of sexy and moody. I also love black everything, so I went with the whole Marilyn Monroe theme, modernized it a little bit with some hot pinks,” Young said.

The menu has a variety of cocktails and desserts available, but their most popular dessert menu item has been the strawberry fantasy.

“It is a play on a sushi roll. It's made of cake, mascarpone, fresh strawberries, fresh strawberry jam and it’s garnished with the strawberry crunch ice cream bar, like from [our] childhood. It’s sliced to serve with green icing on the side, so it looks like wasabi and ginger and comes with chopsticks,” Young said.

Silk serves all kinds of cocktails from sweet to savory, Young said.

“One of our biggest sellers is Carrie Bradshaw in a pleated skirt. It’s a revamped Silk twist cosmopolitan. It comes with an aromatic citrus cloud bubble on top and people love that. It’s a showstopper,” he said.

Since opening, availability at the new bar has been limited, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are available online, and Young highly recommends making them.

“If we get complaints, it’s about our table turn times because we have so many people, we have such a demand and we’ve had to turn people away at the door because we simply can’t fit any more in here,” he said. “We are packed all night long.”