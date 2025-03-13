The New York Farm Bureau, the industry’s main advocacy group, says they’re concerned about the impacts tariffs would have on farmers.

“Our policy at Farm Bureau is and has been that we oppose tariffs. I think there’s going to be impacts for sure. A lot of dairy cows are fed with canola (meal) that comes down from Canada, so that’ll be a tariff increase. We heard a few days ago that power is going up and electric costs are going to definitely impact our dairies and all of agriculture,” said David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau.

Equipment and farm machinery parts cross the border more than one time before they get to farms, so that would also be subject to tariffs, Fisher said.

“The imposition of a 25% tariff on aluminum, together with ending exemptions on steel exported to the United States, has a potentially devastating impact on the farming industry — affecting everything from producers of craft beer to purchasers and manufacturers of farm structures, equipment and vehicles,” he said in a statement.

With thin profit margins, high input costs make for a challenging environment for farmers.

“Our farms are not in a position to easily absorb these costs, and due to the way that the markets operate, those costs do end up going to the consumer as well, so it impacts both farmers and consumers alike,” said Ashley Oeser, the bureau’s national affairs coordinator.

Priorities for improving trade for New York farmers include expanding trade opportunities, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and promoting fair agricultural trade in the U.S. Mexico-Canada Agreement review process, Fisher said.

“I’d like to see more engagement with areas like the United Kingdom and other nations,” he said.

Aside from tariffs, farmers have said they have concerns about the deportation policies proposed by the president as the agricultural industry relies heavily on immigrant workers.

“We want to support efficiencies and modernization of immigration and labor regulations and advanced policies that both strengthen and protect ag workers but without disrupting the business of farming,” said Fisher.

The Adverse Effect Wage Rate is an hourly minimum wage for H-2A visa holders determined by the U.S. Department of Labor. New York’s pay per hour for these agricultural workers is $18.83. Fisher said the Farm Bureau wants to see a three-year freeze on that rate.

Advocates are still waiting for an updated Farm Bill after the five-year bill that sets funding and regulations for the industry has stalled since 2023, leaving outdated policies in place, Fisher said.

“We will continue to work for a modernized Farm Bill with our priorities intact to increase some of the safety net features of those programs, which due to inflation the last few years, have not really kept up with what provides for a good safety net for farmers,” he said.

Having a Farm Bill that supports New York’s diverse agriculture industry is critical, Fisher said. The inclusion of dairy programs, specialty crop research, nutrition programs for both farmers and consumers and conservation programs are priorities.

Improvements to the supply chain include expanding agricultural processing capabilities and enhancing market transparency, said Oeser.

“Specifically, we would like to see efforts to expand capacity to support our small meat and poultry processing facilities. Another supply chain issue that ties very closely into trade is working towards lowering our farmers’ input costs,” Oeser said.

Increasing the U.S.-grown biofuels and improving domestic energy production for use on farms and implementing conservation practices that support carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are priorities as well, Oeser said.

“While working with our colleagues at American Farm Bureau and other state farm bureaus to craft our national priorities, we had one dual focus in mind: to protect the livelihoods of farmers and to strive to make food accessible and affordable for all New Yorks,” Fisher said.