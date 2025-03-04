New federal tariffs put in place Tuesday will negatively impact farmers who rely on selling products internationally and consumers could see prices jump, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned.

“From the North Country to the Southern Tier, farmers are the backbone of New York state. Many of our farmers rely on export sales of their products, and I’ll continue to do everything in my power to fight against this misguided tariff policy and ensure the government is doing what it is supposed to do, which is help, not hurt, New York farmers,” Hochul said.

Many agricultural products could see an impact from the tariffs on Canada and Mexico including dairy, fruits and vegetables and potash, a commonly used fertilizer that the U.S. primarily imports from Canada.

Hochul estimated the tariffs could cost an average of $1,200 per year for New Yorkers. The state created an email address where businesses, including farms, can report the impacts of the tariffs on their business.

“I’m thankful to Gov. Hochul for bringing key members of the agricultural community together to discuss the challenges that are before us, from the competitiveness of specialty crops to international trade agreements, and more,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball.

In 2024, Mexico, Canada and China were the largest purchasers of agricultural products accounting for more than 45% of all exports, according to a market analysis from the American Farm Bureau Federation. While tariffs from the Trump administration impact imported goods, these countries have implemented retaliatory tariffs on their imports from the United States.

“The tariffs the president has imposed on Canada and Mexico covers more than $900 billion worth of annual U.S. imports,” state Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said in a statement. “In New York, we would expect to see an immediate impact on the cost of energy and fertilizer, along with the fear of retaliatory measures effecting exported dairy products, corn, soybeans, and feed grains.”

During the Commodity Classic in Denver, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said farmers should trust the president and what he is doing with tariffs, Agri-Pulse reported. During his previous administration, the federal government gave out $28 billion to farmers impacted by retaliatory tariffs.

Rollins said the administration would consider using the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation to compensate farmers impacted by trade wars. The CCC is an internal organization overseen by a board of directors that provides funding for commodity programs, conservation programs, dairy programs and livestock and disaster programs, as well as export and foreign assistance programs.

Trump cited fentanyl coming in from Canada and Mexico as part of the reason for the tariffs. However, Hochul said Canada accounts for only 1% of fentanyl in the United States.

Hudson Valley-area state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, a Democrat, said the tariffs will be a direct blow to the food supply and New York farms.

“Once we lose local farms, they rarely come back. That means less control over what we eat and where it comes from. Food security is national security, and these reckless policies put both at risk,” Hinchey said in a statement.