ORLANDO, Fla. — It is possible that an entire NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars will be played at Camping World Stadium.

On Monday, county leaders gave the thumbs up to Florida Citrus Sports for $11 million in funding to bring the Jaguars’ 2027 season to Orlando.

The money would come from the Orange County’s Tourist Development Tax (TDT) fund.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan says the return is worth the investment for the entire Orlando area.

“We are talking probably $20 to $30 million dollars in economic impact per game,” said Hogan.

The Jaguars need a temporary home while their current stadium receives a $1.4-billion renovation.

Camping World stadium will receive $400 million in upgrades just before the Jags would play their season in Orlando.

No one is sure at this time if there would be any conflict with that construction project and being finished in time for the Jags.

Hogan says there’s no issue filling the stadium for each game because many fans of each NFL team are already in town visiting and going to theme parks.

He believes it’s similar to the Las Vegas market and how many out-of-town fans go to Las Vegas Raiders games.

“The ones that we really want are the traveling fans that are going to stay in hotels,” said Hogan.

Gainesville is also being considered as a possible location for the Jaguars, with its close proximity to Jacksonville.

It is possible some pre-season games may be played in London.

The Orange County Board of Commissioners still need to give final approval, then the proposal would be given to the Jaguars and the NFL owners who will meet in May with a majority vote needed for approval.