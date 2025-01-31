OHIO — Ohio experienced more Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases than any other state so far this year.

What You Need To Know According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 4 million cases of HPAI were reported throughout the state this year



Andy Vance joins us from the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, Georgia



Agriculture expert Andy Vance spent the week at the International International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, Georgia.

"More than 30,000 people on a given year come to Atlanta to discuss what's happening around the world in global poultry and meat production and animal feed production. Avian influenza certainly top of mind for everyone here. Foot traffic, my perspective, a little lighter because of that, because the biosecurity implications of bringing together a bunch of farm workers and potentially unintentionally carrying viral pathogen load from farm to farm," Vance said.

Since the start of year, Darke and Mercer counties reported millions of cases.

Farmers are often forced to depopulate those birds.

"Nobody got into the business to depopulate chickens that way. And so that takes its toll, that caregiver stress.," Vance said.

Vance also serves as the Executive Director of the Poultry Science Association.

