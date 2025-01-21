LEXINGTON, Ky. — Good news, Publix shoppers: a second location is soon opening in the Bluegrass State.

What You Need To Know Kentucky's second Publix is just weeks away from opening



The company's first of three planned Lexington locations will open March 5



It will be at 1952 Stockton Way at the Citation Point shopping center



The popular Florida-based grocery chain opened its first Kentucky location in Jan. 2024 in Louisville

The grocery chain's first of three planned Lexington locations, located at 1952 Stockton Way at the Citation Point shopping center, will host a grand opening Wednesday, March 5 at 7 a.m. It will be more than 46,000 square feet and feature an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors that will offer beer, wine and spirits, according to the company.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

"We are excited to open our first location in Lexington, Kentucky," said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager. "We look forward to delivering Publix's legendary service and being active members in this great community."

The popular Florida-based chain opened its first Kentucky location in Jan. 2024 in Louisville, located in the Terra Crossing Shopping Center. It features the company's first Publix Liquors outside of Florida.

Since the opening of the Louisville Publix, the company said it has confirmed two more locations in both Louisville and Lexington, four in northern Kentucky, one in Owensboro and one in Elizabethtown. Publix said its arrival in the commonwealth will create hundreds of new jobs.

Kentucky marks Publix's eighth state of operation, with locations in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and more.